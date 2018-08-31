App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi fines five entities Rs 55 lakh for fraud trade

Sebi during the period from April 2010 to August 2011 examined the alleged violations by the entities regarding the irregular trading in shares of CAT Technologies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi today slapped a fine totalling Rs 55 lakh on five entities for indulging in irregular trading in shares of CAT Technologies.

In an order, Sebi imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Delight Financial Advisors, Rs 10 lakh each on Madanlal Bugaliya and Cherry Cosmetics, Rs 5 lakh each on Basmati Securities and Vinod Amratlal Naai for violating PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) during the period from April 2010 to August 2011 examined the alleged violations by the entities regarding the irregular trading in shares of CAT Technologies.

After the probe, the market watchdog found that the five entities who were connected to each other had executed synchronised trades, reversal trades and self-trades, the regulator said.

related news

Except Basmati Securities, all entities contributed to price rise in the scrip fraudulently by repeatedly placing buy orders with group entities at a price higher than LTP (Last Traded Price) and by manipulating the first trades of the day by placing buy orders at a price higher than LTP, regulator added.

The LTP is the price at which the most recent trade occurred.

The entities violated PFUTP regulations by indulging in such transactions Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

"Penalty imposed on the Noticees (5 entities) shall commensurate with the violation committed and acts as a deterrent factor for the Noticees and others in protecting the interest of investors," concluded Sebi's Adjudicating officer, B J Dilip.

In the matter of Acclaim Industries, Sebi in a three separate orders imposed a total fine of Rs 11 lakh on a promoter and a director of the firm as well as on an individual for disclosure lapses regarding the change in their share holding in the company and thereby violated PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) norms.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 08:32 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #SEBI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.