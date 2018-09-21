App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI comes out with revised KYC norms for FPIs

Certain categories of FPIs would be required to maintain a list of beneficial owners and provide the same to the regulator.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Providing relief to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), SEBI came out with revised Know Your client (KYC) norms as well as eligibility conditions for such entities.

Certain categories of FPIs would be required to maintain a list of beneficial owners and provide the same to the regulator.

"Category II and III FPIs registered prior to this circular (existing FPIs) should provide the list of BOs and applicable KYC documentation within six months," SEBI said in a circular.

The categorisation of FPIs is based on their risk profile. The norms have been finalised after taking into consideration suggestions from a panel headed by former RBI Deputy Governor H R Khan and comments from the public.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 07:47 pm

tags #India #SEBI

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.