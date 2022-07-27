English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Sebi again extends deadline for commencing KYC record validation by KRAs

    Initially, such agencies were required to independently validate the Know your Client or KYC records of all clients by July 1, which was extended till August 1. Now once again the regulator has received requests from the KRAs to extend the timelines.

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST
    SEBI has also proposed that securities offered for buying or selling by these online bond platforms shall be only listed debt securities.

    SEBI has also proposed that securities offered for buying or selling by these online bond platforms shall be only listed debt securities.


    Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday extended the deadline by three months to November 1, for commencing the validation of all KYC records by KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs). This is the second time, when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended the deadline.


    Initially, such agencies were required to independently validate the Know your Client or KYC records of all clients by July 1, which was extended till August 1. Now once again the regulator has received requests from the KRAs to extend the timelines.


    ”Considering the KRAs’ request for extension of the timeline… it has been decided that the validation of all KYC records (new and existing) shall commence from November 1, 2022,” Sebi said.


    Further, it said that KYC records of all existing clients, who have used Aadhaar as an Officially Valid Document (OVD), will be validated within a period of 180 days from November 1.


    The regulator, in January, notified new norms to make KRAs responsible for carrying out independent validation of the KYC records uploaded onto their system by Registered Intermediaries (RIs).

    Close

    Under the notified rules, such agencies will have to maintain an audit trail of the upload/modification/download with respect to KYC records of clients.

    PTI
    Tags: #kyc #Registration Agencies #SEBI
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 06:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.