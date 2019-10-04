Seas, space & cyber to offer big opportunities ahead: Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on October 4 said that in times to come seas, space and cyber are going to be the three areas offering biggest opportunities and also challenges for nations.

Maintaining that India has several geographical advantages, he called upon nations in its near and distant neighbourhood to work together for maritime security.

Doval was addressing the second edition of the 'Goa Maritime Conclave' that began here on October 3. The three-day meet is aimed at identifying common maritime priorities of littoral nations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The chiefs of navies of ten countries - Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Singapore and Malaysia are participating in the conclave.

"In the times to come, seas, space and cyber are going to be the three areas which are going to offer biggest opportunities and also going to present most serious threats, Doval said.

He pointed out that the challenges before the nations are how to maximise the opportunities and minimise threats.

"That is the spirit that brings us together. It is the spirit how do we identify and consolidate our strengths, Doval added.

Referring to the participating nations, Doval said, We are aspirational states, we are the states which are interested to see peace in the region and development and growth of countries.

He said the participating nations compliment each other in regional maritime strategies.

"There are many things that needs to be done but probably none of us are able to do them alone. But together we can do it, Doval stated.

The National Security Advisor pointed out that none of the participating nations are engaged in strategic conflict with each other.

"We dont have any area of strategic conflict. We consider that anything is good for one is going to contribute for the wellness of all, Doval said.

The NSA said it is desirable for "us (participating nations) to identify what we can contribute for each other not only on security front but also in terms of economic opportunities".

"India is willing to be a part of this league and assume the responsibility befitting its size and advantages that it has got.

"With common good being our aim, India has geographical advantages. It also has advantage of initiating certain things which can contribute to the common good, Doval said.

He said New Delhi wants to be useful for countries in its neighbourhood.