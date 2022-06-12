Search operation for two missing soldiers continues in Arunachal

Representative image: AP

Intensive search operations are currently on for two Indian Army personnel who have been missing since last month. The two 7th Garhwal Rifles soldiers deployed in the forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh, near the India-China border, went missing on May 28, 2022.

Naik Prakash Singh Rana and Lance Naik Harender Singh are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river in close proximity to their post, the PRO, Tezpur, said in a statement.

“Despite immediate and extensive search and rescue operations, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, no success in the recovery of the personnel has been achieved. The search operations have been going on for the past two weeks. A court of inquiry to investigate into the incident has been convened by the Army,” the statement added.

Notably, both soldiers hail from Uttarakhand. Their family members have been informed of the unfortunate incident and are being regularly updated on it.

BJP MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir met the soldiers' family at their residence in the Sainik colony on June 10 to share their concerns. “I have spoken to the Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt about it and he has assured me that something will be done,” he told news agency PTI.