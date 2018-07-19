App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sea trials of Vikrant expected to commence by 2020

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Project was reviewed by defence secretary Sanjay Mitra at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) here, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sea trials of the indigenously built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, are expected to commence by early 2020, a Defence spokesperson said today.

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Project was reviewed by defence secretary Sanjay Mitra at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) here, he said.

Mitra was accompanied by Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral D M Deshpande, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition, Satinder Pal Singh, IPS, Joint Secretary (Shipping) and other senior officers from the Indian Navy.

During the onboard visit, the defence secretary was given a first-hand briefing on the progress of IAC construction by Commodore Cyril Thomas, the Warship Production Superintendent, a defence release said.

related news

Madhu S Nair, CMD, CSL, highlighted the shipyards focus on outfitting and trial activities as the project enters its final phase, and reiterated the CSLs commitment to meet the timelines for delivery of the ship, it said.

The ship was launched in August 2013 and presently, the main propulsion plant, power generation equipment, deck machinery and auxiliary equipment have been installed and integrated on board.

Outfitting of various aviation equipment, navigation and communication equipment, weapons and sensors are progressing.

"In-house trials of ship's systems by the Carrier Acceptance & Trials Team have already commenced and the sea trials are expected to commence by early 2020," the release said.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 09:10 pm

tags #Cochin Shipyard Limited #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.