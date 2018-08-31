SDMC to name its new headquarters after former PM AB Vajpayee

Moneycontrol News

In a move supported by councillors from all political parties, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to name its headquarters after the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the SDMC Mayor Narendra Chawla had moved the proposal in the house meeting that took place on Wednesday. “I had earlier forwarded the proposal to the municipal secretary for getting it approved from the SDMC’s naming committee before presenting in the house,” he said.

The decision came into effect after the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had expressed their displeasure over the controversy surrounding renaming Ramlila Maidan in Delhi after the former PM.

It had informed its leaders in the Municipal Corporations against making any announcements that were associated with linking the former PM’s name to any project without first discussing with the higher authorities.

“We have informed the senior party leaders about the decision. Also, unlike Ramlila Maidan, which has a historical importance, we have decided to name our upcoming project after the name of the late former PM,” said the Mayor.

The building which is currently under construction near Pragati Maidan is said to be the tallest building in the city with 30 floors and the site, spread over 8.75 acres, would be accessible from Ring Road, Indraprastha Metro Station.

The SDMC is currently sharing its headquarters with North Delhi Civic Body at the Civic Centre on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.