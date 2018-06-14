App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC/ST reservation in promotions applies to states as well: Centre

Ram Vilas Paswan clarified that the Supreme Court’s approval to the Centre to reestablish quotas in promotions will be inclusive of government jobs at both central and state levels

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said the personnel department will soon issue a directive for all the states to follow reservation for SC/STs in promotions in government jobs. Paswan said this decision was taken by an informal group of ministers, as per a report by Times of India.

The minister clarified that the Supreme Court’s approval to the Centre to reestablish quotas in promotions will be inclusive of government jobs at both central and state levels.

He said, “There was some confusion following queries as to whether the SC’s direction will be applicable only to the central government. There is no confusion now. Both Centre and states will follow the procedure of reservation in promotion.”

The group of ministers under Home Minister Rajnath Singh met on Wednesday where Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot and officials from the department of personnel and training (DoPT) and the Prime Minister’s Office were also present.

related news

The government had recently put out a notice inviting applicants for 10 posts of joint secretary in the central government. This lateral entry of professionals has been criticized by many, especially the opposition. This issue was also discussed in the meeting.

Sources told TOI that these posts are above the existing sanctioned posts, according to DoPT officials, and is not open to reservations since it is a contractual job for three to five years and based on talent.

“Our party, Lok Janashakti Party, has maintained that there has to be reservation in all jobs, both in government and private sectors. We also maintain that there should be reservation for people who enter inter-caste marriages. The real change will happen when people from higher castes allow their daughters to marry Dalits,” Paswan said, calling the caste system the biggest evil in society.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 01:41 pm

tags #India #Ram Vilas Paswan #reservation #SC/ST

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.