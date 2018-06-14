SC/ST reservation in promotions applies to states as well: Centre

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said the personnel department will soon issue a directive for all the states to follow reservation for SC/STs in promotions in government jobs. Paswan said this decision was taken by an informal group of ministers, as per a report by Times of India.

The minister clarified that the Supreme Court’s approval to the Centre to reestablish quotas in promotions will be inclusive of government jobs at both central and state levels.

He said, “There was some confusion following queries as to whether the SC’s direction will be applicable only to the central government. There is no confusion now. Both Centre and states will follow the procedure of reservation in promotion.”

The group of ministers under Home Minister Rajnath Singh met on Wednesday where Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot and officials from the department of personnel and training (DoPT) and the Prime Minister’s Office were also present.

The government had recently put out a notice inviting applicants for 10 posts of joint secretary in the central government. This lateral entry of professionals has been criticized by many, especially the opposition. This issue was also discussed in the meeting.

Sources told TOI that these posts are above the existing sanctioned posts, according to DoPT officials, and is not open to reservations since it is a contractual job for three to five years and based on talent.

“Our party, Lok Janashakti Party, has maintained that there has to be reservation in all jobs, both in government and private sectors. We also maintain that there should be reservation for people who enter inter-caste marriages. The real change will happen when people from higher castes allow their daughters to marry Dalits,” Paswan said, calling the caste system the biggest evil in society.