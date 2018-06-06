SC/ST govt staff: Quota in job promotions not barred till we decide, says SC

The Supreme Court issued an order on Tuesday saying the government is not barred from granting promotions to Scheduled Castes and Tribes in public offices provided that they are in accordance with law, and subject to further orders.

This essentially means the government can extend reservation in promotions for any backward class, as envisaged under Article 16(4) of the Constitution. Under this article, the government is bound to make provision for reservation of appointments or posts in favour of any backward class of citizens which is not adequately represented in public services.

Also, the extension of reservation to promotion of backward classes should strictly adhere to law, which in this case would be the 2006 judgment of the Supreme Court in M Nagaraj & Others vs Union of India. The judgment upheld validity of Article 16(4), saying the government can extend reservation to promotions. However, it added the caveat that the government will have to furbish compelling data backed by proof that the concerned class of citizens is backward and doesn’t have adequate representation in government offices. In addition, the government has to ensure that such a promotion will not hinder overall efficiency of the administration.

The move was welcomed by the BJP, with senior BJP leader Thawar Chand Gehlot saying, “It will not only open new doors for the communities but also widen the existing scope in various arenas of employment in the government sector." The apex court’s order can be seen as a shot in the arm for the NDA government, which was criticized for being “anti-Dalit” when the Supreme Court amended the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

It is noteworthy, though, that various high courts have had varied opinions on extension of reservation to promotion, the reason why it has been stalled for so long.

Let's take a look at the timeline:

1992: Reservation in promotions were allowed since 1955, until the Supreme Court held it unconstitutional in the landmark judgment of Indira Sawhney vs Union of India. The SC then had held that reservation could be given only for initial appointment and not in promotion.

1995: The Centre passed the 77th Constitutional Amendment Act to continue with ‘promotion quota’.

1997: Five office memorandums were issued by the Department of Personnel Training (DoPT).

2006: M Nagaraj & Others vs Union of India judgment validates reservation in promotion provided government furbishes proof of backwardness and representation of the concerned class in government offices.

Following this judgment, various high courts had quashed reservation in promotion because of dearth of proof. In 2012 and 2014, the Punjab and Haryana High Court struck down the reservation policy in various departments of government services, including the income tax department.

2012: The UPA proposed a bill in Rajya Sabha to eliminate the need for the government to furbish proof of backwardness and representation in government offices. The bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, but was opposed in Lok Sabha and has been pending since.

2017: Delhi High Court quashed the office memorandums issued in 1997 and set aside all such promotions in the last 20 years.

In November 2017, while hearing a bunch of petitions on the issue, the bench referred the Nagraj judgment to a constitutional bench on whether it needed a relook.

Hence, Tuesday’s order of the Supreme Court is “subject to further orders” and “pending further consideration of the matter”.