SC's Prashant Bhushan conviction | Retired judges, bureaucrats write to CJI, slam 'intimidation of judiciary'

A group of citizens, including lawyers and former bureaucrats, have written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde slamming those criticising the Supreme Court's conviction of lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt of court case.

"It is unfortunate that when political ends of lawyers are not served by a decision of the court, they vilify the court by making scandalising remarks," the letter stated, adding that the SC as well as the judges are "subject to both scurrilous language, malicious attacks and scandalising remarks."

"Legitimate criticism of both judgements and the functioning of the institution has always existed. However, when the criticism is calculated and actuated by malice, it is the authority of the court which is undermined," the letter said.

"The foundation of the judiciary is the confidence of the people in its ability to deliver justice. The actions of these institutional disruptors through name calling and usage of certain phrases such as ‘Supreme Court has destroyed democracy’; ‘the Supreme Court is killing the Constitution’ have the tendency to destroy the faith of the public in the judiciary," it added.

The signatories urged the CJI to "to uphold the edifice of the judicial system and protect the third pillar of our democracy" from those who "peddle falsehood to destroy the institution."

"We sincerely hope that the Supreme Court of India ensures that such persons are dealt with in an exemplary manner, even if such actions are taken 13 years later or else such trends will only accelerate and strike a blow to the guardian of the rule," the letter, signed by over 700 people, stated.

Earlier, on August 17, 41 practicing members of the Bar had said in a statement that the SC's judgment in Prashant Bhushan's contempt case does not restore the authority of the court in the eyes of the public, and will discourage lawyers from being outspoken.

"We, the below named, practicing members of the Bar in India have noted with dismay, the judgment of the Supreme Court in Prashant Bhushan's contempt case," the statement said.

In July, the top court had initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary.

The three-member bench had prima facie observed that Bhushan's tweets "have brought disrepute to the administration of justice and are capable of undermining the dignity and authority of the Supreme Court in general and the office of the Chief Justice of India, in particular, in the eyes of general public."