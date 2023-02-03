 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Scrapping Indus Water Treaty will bring no significant gain to India: Former High Commissioner to Pakistan

Pranay Sharma
Feb 03, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

A unilateral withdrawal by India would provoke an international campaign by Pakistan, which is likely to evoke sympathy among influential countries because of the precious resource involved, says Sharat Sabharwal.

Sharat Sabharwal, India’s former High Commissioner to Pakistan

India-Pakistan relations have mostly been under strain for the past seven decades. For several years now there has been no engagement between the two sides at the highest political level. But despite the fraught relationship, the Indus Water Treaty signed by the two sides in 1960 has remained in force all these years. However, questions have begun to be raised in both countries about whether the treaty has outlived its purpose and whether the time has come to review it and factor in the changed reality.

Sharat Sabharwal, India’s former High Commissioner to Pakistan is regarded as one of the leading experts on Pakistan and the bilateral relations between the two countries. Recently he wrote a highly acclaimed book, ‘India’s Pakistan Conundrum’ on the complex relationship. He spoke to Pranay Sharma to explain why the Indus Water Treaty has come under strain and the implications if it was to be scrapped. Excerpts of the interview:

Why has the Indus Water Treaty become so contentious?

Sharing of waters of the Indus basin between India and Pakistan, both water-stressed countries, has been contentious since 1947. There is a strong belief in India that too much water of the basin (80 percent) was given to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty (Treaty) concluded in 1960 and an equally strong view in Pakistan that it did not get its due. Nonetheless, the Treaty worked well for the first fifty years or so. Problems have, however, grown with India stepping up construction of run-of-the-river hydroelectric projects, permitted under the Treaty, on Indus, Jhelum and Chenab – rivers allotted to Pakistan. Pakistan has sought to use the Treaty provisions to hinder this activity. It has also been blaming India for its water woes, resulting from its growing population, water mismanagement and climatic factors.