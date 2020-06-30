Scrapping broadband and mobile internet services in Kashmir: MHA says tweet circulating in name of Amit Shah is fake

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on June 30 said Home Minister Amit Shah did not tweet about suspending mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The widely circulated tweet, which appears to be written in an unusual font, is fake, MHA said.



Claim .: A tweet is circulating in the name of Union Home Minister mentioning fixed line broadband and internet in J&K and Ladakh to be snapped.#FactCheck : This tweet is #fake. No such tweet has been done from Union Home Minister’s twitter handle.@PIBFactCheck @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/2OUlZqBqZK

— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) June 30, 2020

"This tweet is fake. No such tweet has been done from Union Home Minister's twitter handle,"tweeted the Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs.The fake tweet that was being circulated on social media in the name of Amit Shah, read: “Fixed Line Broadband and Mobile Internet services to be snapped in the UT J&K and Ladakh from tonight.” Notably, the font used in this tweet was ‘Comic Sans’, whereas the Home Minister always uses formal templates to address the nation or make an announcement through his official social media handle.