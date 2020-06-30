App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Scrapping broadband and mobile internet services in Kashmir: MHA says tweet circulating in name of Amit Shah is fake

The fake tweet that was being circulated on social media in the name of Amit Shah, read: “Fixed Line Broadband and Mobile Internet services to be snapped in the UTs Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from tonight.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on June 30 said Home Minister Amit Shah did not tweet about suspending mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The widely circulated tweet, which appears to be written in an unusual font, is fake, MHA said.

"This tweet is fake. No such tweet has been done from Union Home Minister's twitter handle,"tweeted the Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs.
The fake tweet that was being circulated on social media in the name of Amit Shah, read: “Fixed Line Broadband and Mobile Internet services to be snapped in the UT J&K and Ladakh from tonight.” Notably, the font used in this tweet was ‘Comic Sans’, whereas the Home Minister always uses formal templates to address the nation or make an announcement through his official social media handle.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 08:11 pm

tags #Amit Shah #fake news #Jammu and Kashmir #Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.