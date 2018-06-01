App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Scrapped notes of Rs 1 cr face value seized, four held

Demonetised currency notes with a face value of nearly Rs 1 crore were seized from four persons from Manjalpur locality in the city, police said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Demonetised currency notes with a face value of nearly Rs 1 crore were seized from four persons from Manjalpur locality in the city, police said today.

The notes were seized last evening, following which four accused were arrested, police said.

"Old notes with a face value of Rs 99.97 lakh were seized from four persons in the city last evening. These notes, which were in the denominations of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, were kept in the dickie of their car," Vadodara police commissioner Manoj Shashidhar said.

The accused were identified as Kirit Gandhi, owner of a motor garage here, and three others- Karsan Parmar, Rajendra Ranjitsinh Raj and Manoj Alag Chauhan, from Bharuch.

"When the police got a tip-off that Gandhi gets the old notes exchanged, they kept a watch on his activities," he said.

Yesterday evening, police intercepted a car andrecovered the old currency notes that were being brought to Gandhi for exchange, the commissioner added.

During the interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that a person named Raju was also involved in it.

The accused have been booked under the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017. They have been handed over to the special operation group (SOG) of police for further inquiry.

The police are also on a lookout for Raju, he said.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 09:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.