Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Scores of Congress supporters gather outside Tihar to welcome Chidambaram

Chidambaram's son Karti who was waiting outside the jail said he was elated as his father was all set to return home after 106 days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Scores of Congress protestors gathered outside the Tihar jail on December 4 to greet former Union Minister P Chidambaram on his release from the prison, where he has been lodged for over 100 days. Even before Chidambaram's release, his supporters had gathered outside gate no 3 of the prison, bringing traffic to a standstill on the stretch.

Chidambaram's son Karti who was waiting outside the jail said he was elated as his father was all set to return home after 106 days.

"It has been a long wait. I am very grateful that the Supreme Court has given him bail. I am very grateful to entire top Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who have supported him through all this," he told reporters.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to the 74-year-old former Union finance minister, who has been in custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the CBI in the INX-Media corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.

First Published on Dec 4, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #P Chidambaram #Supreme Court

