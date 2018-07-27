Scope and functions of I&B committee for regulating online media dovetailed with another panel: Govt

The scope and functions of a committee, set up by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for framing regulations for online media, have been dovetailed with a separate inter-ministerial panel, the Lok Sabha was informed.

In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said the ministry had constituted the committee on April 4 this year for framing regulations for online media, news portals and online content, including digital broadcasting which encompasses entertainment, infotainment, and news and media aggregators.

"However, since the government had constituted an inter-ministerial committee on 'investment in critical national infrastructure, digital broadcasting and related issues', which in its first meeting held on May 10, 2018, observed that some of the terms of references (ToRs) and issues of the two committees are common, a decision was taken to dovetail the ToR of the committee constituted by this ministry" with that of the other panel, he said.

Rathore's reply came in response to a question on whether the government had constituted a committee to suggest a regulatory framework for online media and news portals, including digital broadcasting.