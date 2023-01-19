Scoot Airlines apologises after Amritsar-Singapore flight takes off without 32 passengers

Scoot Airlines issued an apology on January 19 after thirty-two passengers could not board a Singapore-bound flight from Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar due to the change in departure time.

The Scoot airline flight was originally scheduled to take off at 7:55 pm on January 18, however, it flew out of the airport at 4 pm, according to passengers.

According to Scoot, bad weather affected departure time, and the flight was rescheduled to leave Amritsar at 3:45 pm instead of the original departure time of 7.55 pm.

"Scoot sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. We are currently working to provide affected customers with the necessary assistance," the statement from Scoot read.

The airline's statement also said passengers were informed about the change in departure time in advance via email and/or SMS.

Earlier in the day, V K Seth, the Director of the airport, told PTI that 263 passengers who boarded the flight reported at the airport well in time. Seth also told the news agency, "All booking agents were informed well in time and they relayed the information to their clients. But only one agent could not inform his clients for reasons best known to him." "If we talk about the change of timing of the flight, a proper procedure was followed as it was with the prior clearance from the Airport Authority of India, besides all authorities concerned," Seth said. The Scoot incident comes just 10 days after a Go First Bengaluru to Delhi flight reportedly took off leaving 50 passengers at the Bengaluru airport.

