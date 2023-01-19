 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Scoot Airlines apologises after Amritsar-Singapore flight takes off without 32 passengers

Jan 19, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

According to Scoot, bad weather affected departure time, and the flight was rescheduled to leave Amritsar at 3:45 pm instead of the original departure time of 7.55 pm.

The Scoot incident comes just 10 days after a Go First Bengaluru to Delhi flight reportedly took off leaving 50 passengers at the Bengaluru airport.(Representational Image: Source - www.flyscoot.com)

Scoot Airlines issued an apology on January 19 after thirty-two passengers could not board a Singapore-bound flight from Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar due to the change in departure time.

The Scoot airline flight was originally scheduled to take off at 7:55 pm on January 18, however, it flew out of the airport at 4 pm, according to passengers.

"Scoot sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. We are currently working to provide affected customers with the necessary assistance," the statement from Scoot read.

The airline's statement also said passengers were informed about the change in departure time in advance via email and/or SMS.

