SCO nations must foster environment of trust and non-aggression: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh



Peaceful stable & secure region of SCO member states – which is home to over 40% of global population, demands a climate of trust and cooperation, non-aggression, respect for international rules and norms, sensitivity to each other’s interest&peaceful resolution of differences:RM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on September 4 that the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) must foster an environment of trust, cooperation, non-aggression and respect for each other.

He made this statement at a joint meeting of the Defence Ministers of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) members in Moscow.

Rajnath Singh's statement comes amid reports of fresh hostilities between the Chinese and Indian troops in the Eastern Ladakh region along the Line of Actual Control.

The Defence Minister will be in Russia for three days to attend the SCO meet and also hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu to further strengthen bilateral defence ties between the two countries.

Notably, the SCO comprises of eight nations at present, namely, India, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.