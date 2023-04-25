 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SCO defence ministers' meet to discuss regional situation, ways to combat terrorism

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:06 PM IST

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, Russia's Sergei Shoigu and their counterparts from other member countries of the grouping except Pakistan's Khawaja Asif are set to attend the meeting.

Ways to effectively combat terrorism and matters concerning regional peace and security will figure prominently at a defence ministerial conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being hosted by India on Friday.

On Tuesday, the defence ministry said the SCO pursues its policy based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, non-interference in internal affairs and mutual understanding and respect for opinions of each of them.

It said the theme of India's presidency of the grouping in 2023 is "Secure SCO".