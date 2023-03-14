English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    SCO acknowledges diversity in low-carbon pathways among member countries

    The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has stated that member countries have the freedom to chart their own unique paths based on national priorities and resources.

    Shubhangi Mathur
    March 14, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

    The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has stated that each member country is free to choose their own low-carbon pathway based on national priorities and resources.

    The intergovernmental organisation, which includes India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, emphasised the importance of emerging fuels such as hydrogen, biofuel, and ammonia in the transition to cleaner energy sources.

    India, the current President of SCO, hosted the meeting of energy ministers and will be hosting meetings of other departments in the coming months.

    The member countries agreed on the need for greater collaboration and technological cooperation in the emerging fuels sector, including the development of joint projects.

    They also recognised the potential of emerging fuels in promoting a circular economy by efficiently utilizing biological resources to produce high-value marketable products with least possible environmental impacts.

    Shubhangi Mathur
    Tags: #clean energy transition #energy #Energy transition #SCO meeting #Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 04:48 pm