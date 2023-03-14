SCO acknowledges diversity in low-carbon pathways among member countries

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has stated that each member country is free to choose their own low-carbon pathway based on national priorities and resources.

The intergovernmental organisation, which includes India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, emphasised the importance of emerging fuels such as hydrogen, biofuel, and ammonia in the transition to cleaner energy sources.

India, the current President of SCO, hosted the meeting of energy ministers and will be hosting meetings of other departments in the coming months.

The member countries agreed on the need for greater collaboration and technological cooperation in the emerging fuels sector, including the development of joint projects.

They also recognised the potential of emerging fuels in promoting a circular economy by efficiently utilizing biological resources to produce high-value marketable products with least possible environmental impacts.