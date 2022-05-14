 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Scindia to examine airlines charging passengers for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters

PTI
May 14, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said he is examining the matter of airlines charging passengers a fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters inside the terminals.

A passenger named Neeti Shikha said on Twitter: "New rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer in a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged. Wonder what's consumer forum doing!"

Journalist Madhavan Narayanan called this practice of airlines as "ridiculous". In response, Scindia said: "Agreed, will examine this asap!"

TAGS: #Boarding pass #Civil Aviation #Jyotiraditya Scindia #SpiceJet
first published: May 14, 2022 07:48 am
