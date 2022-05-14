English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Scindia to examine airlines charging passengers for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters

    Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he is examining the matter of airlines charging passengers a fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters inside the terminals.

    PTI
    May 14, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST
    Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he is examining the matter of airlines charging passengers a fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters inside the terminals.

    Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he is examining the matter of airlines charging passengers a fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters inside the terminals.

    Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said he is examining the matter of airlines charging passengers a fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters inside the terminals.

    A passenger named Neeti Shikha said on Twitter: "New rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer in a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged. Wonder what's consumer forum doing!"

    Journalist Madhavan Narayanan called this practice of airlines as "ridiculous". In response, Scindia said: "Agreed, will examine this asap!"



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Boarding pass #Civil Aviation #Jyotiraditya Scindia #SpiceJet
    first published: May 14, 2022 07:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.