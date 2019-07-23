App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Scientists call for surveillance against Ebola, nine other viral infections in India

Formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever, it is a rare but severe, often fatal illness in humans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The deadly Ebola virus could pose a threat to public health in India, said scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) – apex medical research bodies of India, The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, scientists have identified 10 emerging viral infections in the country and called for surveillance against these.

These viral infections include Ebola. Formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever, it is a rare but severe, often fatal, illness in humans. The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals and spreads in the human population via human-to-human transmission, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Close

Chances of Ebola reaching India are through international travellers from countries where it has been reported, said the report citing Dr Balram Bhargava, director general of ICMR. According to him, nearly 30,000 Indians live in Uganda, where Ebola has been reported. “Some of our troops are also present in Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), where the viral infection has led to an outbreak situation at present,” he added.

related news

Ebola has killed more than 1,700 people since August 2018 in DR Congo.

Other viral infections the scientists identified as emerging in India include MERS-CoV, Avian influenza - H7N9 and H9N2, yellow fever virus, Usutu virus, Tilapia novel orthomyxo-like virus (causes hepatitis), Cyclovirus, Banna Reo Virus encephalitis, and Canine parvovirus, said the report.

However, DR Bhargava assured people of the country’s preparedness. “Our country has infrastructure and expertise to tackle any future challenge,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Ebola #Health #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.