Schools to reopen from Monday: Here are the guidelines students need to follow

After a gap of almost six months, schools in several states will reopen on September 21, albeit with certain restrictions and guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Centre had, in its guidelines for Unlock 4.0, left it on states to decide whether to open schools or not. This means that while certain states have decided to resume classes, most have decided against it.

Moreover, only senior students will be allowed to come to school voluntarily if they need any assistance or guidance from their teachers. Schools which are in containment zones will remain firmly shut.

Schools in the states of Assam, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Meghalaya, as well as in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, will be opening up.

What are the prescribed guidelines?

>> Students would need written permission for parents to attend schools.

>> It is advised that classes should be held in open area.

>> There will be no assembly or events.

>> Cafeterias will remain closed.

>> Schools will function at 50 percent capacity while online classes will continue.

>> Mandatory thermal screening and hand sanitisation will be carried out at the entrance.

>> Deep cleaning of all the classes will be carried out.

>> Swimming pools within the school premises will remain closed.

>> Only asymptomatic staff and students to be allowed.