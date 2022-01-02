Schools to remain closed in Patna for a week

Representative image

Schools were on Sunday ordered to remain closed for the week in the Bihar capital which has been hit by the double whammy of an intense cold wave and a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

The order of Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna, which came a day before the scheduled rollout of vaccination for adolescents aged 15 and above, exempts Classes 9 and upwards.

“It has been made to appear to me that due to the cold weather and low temperature prevailing particularly in the morning, life and health of children is at risk”, Singh said in his order whereby academic activities have been suspended for all private and government schools, up to Class 8, till January 8.

The district, like much of the state, is reeling under an intense cold wave that has been made worse by chilly winds and overcast skies.

Moreover, the district is also bearing the brunt of the recent spike in COVID 19 contagion in the state, accounting for 405 out of 749 active cases.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Last week, a resident of the capital city became the first and, so far, the only person in the state found to be infected with the Omicron variant.

The district magistrate also held a meeting with education department officials for the commencement of vaccination of students of Classes 9-12 across 790 private and government high schools.