Schools to remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7

Schools will remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 in view of the violence, officials said on February 29.

The annual exams have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas, according to officials.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled on February 28 and 29 in the violence-hit North East Delhi and parts of East Delhi.