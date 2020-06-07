Schools to open in August: HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

schools and colleges in India are likely to resume classes in August, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has indicated.

In an interview with BBC News Hindi, the union minister said that results of examinations would be declared by August 15. Only after that schools will be opened, he said in the interview.

The anchor asked again if that meant that schools and colleges would re-open after August, to which the HRD minister replied with an enthusiastic "absolutely".

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the government has announced the easing of certain restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, while announcing Unlock 1 on May 30, said that the decision on reopening of schools, colleges, educational, coaching and training institutions would be taken in the month of July, and an SOP will be released then.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Also, the union minister announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would be reducing the curriculum for the next academic calendar for all the classes to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 lockdown asserting that the curriculum will be curtailed in proportion to the lost time.