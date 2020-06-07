App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Schools to open in August: HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

schools and colleges in India are likely to resume classes in August, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has indicated.

In an interview with BBC News Hindi, the union minister said that results of examinations would be declared by August 15. Only after that schools will be opened, he said in the interview.

The anchor asked again if that meant that schools and colleges would re-open after August, to which the HRD minister replied with an enthusiastic "absolutely".

Close

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

related news

While the government has announced the easing of certain restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, while announcing Unlock 1 on May 30, said that the decision on reopening of schools, colleges, educational, coaching and training institutions would be taken in the month of July, and an SOP will be released then.

Also, the union minister announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would be reducing the curriculum for the next academic calendar for all the classes to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 lockdown asserting that the curriculum will be curtailed in proportion to the lost time.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #education #India #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Reopening India | Opening restaurants, religious places: Rules in different states

Reopening India | Opening restaurants, religious places: Rules in different states

Maharashtra starts 'Mission Begin Again' Phase 3 on June 8: What is allowed, what is not

Maharashtra starts 'Mission Begin Again' Phase 3 on June 8: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 | Religious institutions in Kerala to remain shut: Report

Unlock 1.0 | Religious institutions in Kerala to remain shut: Report

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.