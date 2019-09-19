Rain alert: Schools, junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane & Konkan shut today after IMD's warning

All schools and junior colleges in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region will remain closed on September 19 amid warning of 'extremely heavy' rains by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The announcement was made by Ashish Shelar, state Minister of School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare. In a tweet, Shelar said: “In view of heavy rainfall forecasts, a holiday has been declared on September 19 for all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region as a precautionary measure. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra will decide based on local conditions.”

IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane region for September 19. According to its estimates, there will be an increase in the rainfall activity in the interiors of Maharashtra between September 18 and 25.