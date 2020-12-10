Schools in Haryana to reopen for senior classes from December 14

Representative image

Schools in Haryana, which had been closed after a surge in COVID-19 cases, will reopen for senior students from December 14, a circular released by the state government said on December 10.

According to a report by NDTV, the students will have to produce medical certificates not older than 72 hours before attending the classes.

"It has been decided that students of classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to attend their government or private schools from December 14 for three hours daily -- between 10 AM to 1 PM," the circular, released by the Directorate of School Education, said.

Classes for students of class 9th and 11th will reopen on December 21.

Haryana schools had earlier been closed after over 150 students tested positive for coronavirus in November.

The students who were asymptomatic too had tested positive during a random sampling drive carried out by the health department for the schools. The schools had reopened earlier this month but only students of classes 9 to 12 were allowed to attend classes with the prior consent of their parents.