Schools for classes 10 to 12 to reopen in Haryana from Feb 1: Minister

Representative image

Schools for classes 10 to 12 will reopen in Haryana from February 1, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Tuesday.

''The Haryana government has decided to open schools for 10th, 11th and 12th classes from February 1,'' Kanwar Pal said in a tweet.

The Haryana government had earlier this month suspended physical classes in all schools amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Online teaching, however, continued and will continue as before even when schools reopen, the minister later said, adding all Covid- related norms will be strictly followed as earlier when physical classes resume.

The minister said 75 per cent of the students falling in the 15-18 years category had received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in the state.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A decision regarding resuming physical classes for students of other classes will be taken later, they said.

The state government earlier had declared winter holidays in the educational institutions from January 3 to 12 and later physical classes were suspended in view of a surge in the Covid cases.

Notably, there has been growing demand from some private schools and people in many rural areas to reopen the schools.