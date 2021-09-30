MARKET NEWS

Schools, colleges to reopen in Mumbai from October 4: SOPs and other details you need to know

After an unprecedented break of 18 months, physical classes will resume for students of Classes 5 to 12 in rural areas and Classes 8 to 12 in urban areas and cities.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST

Students in Mumbai will finally be able to attend physical classes from October 4. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently gave the green signal for schools and junior colleges to reopen, with restrictions, from October 4 onwards.

After an unprecedented break of 18 months, physical classes will resume for students in Classes 8 to 12 in Mumbai.

Take a look at the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of schools and colleges

> If possible have a health clinic in schools, take body temperature daily

> 'One seat one student' in school buses

> Sports that require close physical contact will not be allowed. In individual sports, precautions must be taken.

> Physical training with proper distance between students may be allowed.

> Look out for students showing symptoms like breathing uneasiness, rashes, cold, temperature, red eyes, split lips, swollen fingers, omitting, gastric pain. Refer them to doctors.

> Teachers should observe students showing behaviour patterns like mood swings, depression, loss of interest in academic activities and talk to them.

> COVID-affected but fully recovered students should be treated at par with others.

> Parents, teachers should meet regularly and discuss COVID-appropriate protocols like personal hygiene, cleaning of masks.

Schools will also reopen in other parts of Maharashtra from October 4. The state government has allowed physical classes for Standards 5 to 12 in rural areas and in urban areas from Class 8 to 12.

While attendance will not be compulsory, parental assent will be mandatory for allowing their children to attend school, and depending on the numbers, schools may opt for either limited classes or alternate day classes.

Currently, schools are conducting physical classes only in areas reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra #mumbai
first published: Sep 30, 2021 01:40 pm

