Schools, colleges in Kerala to be disabled-friendly: Higher Education Minister R Bindu

Schools and colleges in Kerala would be soon made disabled-friendly, state Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, R Bindu said in Thrissur on June 29.

Noting that the care and protection of orphaned children was the responsibility of the society, she said the state government has plans to set up settlement villages for their rehabilitation.

The minister was speaking after launching the state-level distribution of supportive devices to the differently-abled persons at the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR) in this central Kerala district.

The equipment were distributed as part of the preparatory initiatives of the state government’s objective to create a 'disabled-friendly Kerala' in near future. The distribution of devices is only the primary responsibility, Bindu said adding that bigger goals need to be achieved for the differently-abled persons.

"Schools and colleges in the state will also be made disabled-friendly soon as part of the initiatives," the minister added.

State Social Justice Director, Sheeba George and Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation LTD managing director, K Moideenkutty were among the officials who were present during the occasion.