Schools and colleges to remain shut as West Bengal extends lockdown till Nov 30

The Mamata Banerjee-led government of West Bengal, on November 2, announced the extension of certain lockdown measures in the state till November 30 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.



Teaching, learning, and physical assemblies in schools (including Anganwadi centres), colleges, and universities will continue to be disallowed.

Swimming pools will continue to remain shut for public. However, sportspersons will be allowed to access swimming pools for training purposes.



Cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes will be allowed to operate outside containment zones with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and political functions and plays, theatres, and jatras will be allowed outside containment zones. However, to arrange for the same, organisers will need permissions from concerned authorities. They will also have to ensure that all the SOPs issued by the state and other COVID-19 protocols are being strictly followed.

Such permissions will be subject to two conditions: (a) In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons. (b) In open spaces, the size of the crowd will be decided by the size of the ground or space where the event is being organised. Wearing of face masks will be mandatory, and thermal screening provision must be made along with the availability of hand sanitisers.



Notably, Bengal has a coronavirus tally of nearly four lakhs and with 6,900 people having died of COVID-19 in the state thus far.