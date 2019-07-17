App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Scarlett Keeling murder case: Bombay HC convicts Goa man for raping, killing British teen

Scarlett was found dead with bruises on her body at Anjuna beach in Goa on February 18, 2008.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court's Goa bench on July 17 convicted a person in the 2008 British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling death case, overturning his acquittal by the trial court.

Scarlett was found dead with bruises on her body at Anjuna beach in Goa on February 18, 2008. Two locals, Samson D'Souza and Placido Carvalho, were accused of leaving her to die after drugging and sexually abusing her.

The Goa Children's Court had acquitted both last year.

On appeal, the high court convicted D'Souza under IPC sections 328 (for administrating drugs), 354 (outraging woman's modesty), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and for child abuse under section 8(2) of the Goa Children's Act.

The arguments on quantum of sentence would be heard on July 19.

The high court, however, upheld the acquittal of Placido Carvalho.

The case, initially investigated by Goa Police, was handed over to the CBI by the state government after Scarlett's mother, Fiona Mackeown, raised doubts about the investigations.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 06:20 pm

