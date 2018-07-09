App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC upholds order, bars non-residents of Agra from offering namaz in Taj Mahal

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Agra had in January passed an order stating that non-residents of the city will not be allowed to offer namaz at the mosque inside the Taj Mahal complex, due to security reasons.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court had dismissed a petition challenging the order passed by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Agra which barred non-residents of the city from offering namaz at a mosque in the Taj Mahal complex.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a bench comprising of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said that people can offer namaz at other mosques.

The ADM Agra had passed an order in January this year stating that non-residents of the city will not be allowed to enter the mosque inside the Taj Mahal complex for offering the Friday prayers, due to security reasons, the report suggests.

Syed Ibrahim Hussain Zaidi, the president of Taj Mahal Masjid Management Committee in Agra, who had filed the petition against the order was quoted as telling the apex court that many tourists visit Agra and the order restraining them from offering namaz at the mosque in the Taj Mahal complex was illegal and arbitrary.

According to the report, the bench was quoted as saying, “Why for such prayers they should go to the Taj Mahal? There are other mosques also. They can offer their prayers there.”
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 06:22 pm

tags #India #Legal #Taj Mahal #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.