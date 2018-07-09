SC upholds order, bars non-residents of Agra from offering namaz in Taj Mahal

The Supreme Court had dismissed a petition challenging the order passed by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Agra which barred non-residents of the city from offering namaz at a mosque in the Taj Mahal complex.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a bench comprising of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said that people can offer namaz at other mosques.

The ADM Agra had passed an order in January this year stating that non-residents of the city will not be allowed to enter the mosque inside the Taj Mahal complex for offering the Friday prayers, due to security reasons, the report suggests.

Syed Ibrahim Hussain Zaidi, the president of Taj Mahal Masjid Management Committee in Agra, who had filed the petition against the order was quoted as telling the apex court that many tourists visit Agra and the order restraining them from offering namaz at the mosque in the Taj Mahal complex was illegal and arbitrary.

According to the report, the bench was quoted as saying, “Why for such prayers they should go to the Taj Mahal? There are other mosques also. They can offer their prayers there.”