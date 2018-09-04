App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC turns down Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit's plea seeking SIT probe into his abduction, torture

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi Naveen Sinha and K M Joseph said entertaining the petition at this stage might impact the ongoing trial in the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit's plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into his alleged abduction, illegal detention and brutal torture in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi Naveen Sinha and K M Joseph said entertaining the petition at this stage might impact the ongoing trial in the case.

The bench, however, granted Purohit the liberty to raise his contentions before the trial court and said it is not expressing any opinion on his petition.

"Why should we interfere at this stage? It may impact the trial," the bench said.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Purohit, told the bench that the issue raised by Purohit in his plea has to be looked into. Since the NIA is seized of the matter, the agency can look into it, Salve said.

The bench, however, asked him to raise the issue before the trial court. Purohit is currently out on bail. It was granted by the apex court last year.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 01:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Prasad Shrikant Purohit #SIT probe #Supreme Court

