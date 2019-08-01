SC to transfer Unnao rape and accident cases out of Uttar Pradesh; CBI report sought

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on August 1, said cases related to the Unnao rape and accident would be shifted out of Uttar Pradesh.

The trial could happen in New Delhi. A formal order in this regard has not been passed yet, reports suggest.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi-led bench has sought presence of the in-charge Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer till 12.00 pm on August 1 in Court to inform about the case's progress. CJI Gogoi has also sought details of the investigation status in the case.

According to ANI, Solicitor General T Mehta informed the CJI that he had spoken to the CBI Director and asked if the matter could be taken up on August 2 as the officers investigating the case were in Lucknow. The CJI refused to adjourn the matter for August 2. The court asked the Solicitor General to interact with the CBI Director regarding the rape and road accident case.

The court began hearing the matter, taking note of a letter written by the rape survivor and her family to the CJI, narrating the threats they had received. They already approached the top court for the transfer of all four cases, including the rape case against UP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kuldeep Sengar, to Delhi.

The apex court has said that the hearing may take place in the chamber, if necessary.