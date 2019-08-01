App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC to transfer rape case involving BJP MLA out of Unnao, demands CBI officer's presence by 12 noon

The top court also refused a plea of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI that the matter be adjourned to 10:30am on Friday, as the officers probing the Unnao cases were out of Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Thursday made clear it will transfer the rape case involving BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar out of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh and summoned a "responsible" CBI officer before it by 12 noon to provide details of the probe conducted so far in the sensational matter.

The top court also refused a plea of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI that the matter be adjourned to 10:30am on Friday, as the officers probing the Unnao cases were out of Delhi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi rejected Mehta's contention, saying the CBI director can gather the information of the cases on telephone and apprise the bench on Thursday.

Close

The bench directed Mehta to ensure the presence of a responsible officer at 12 noon before it to give details on the probe conducted so far in the rape and the subsequent accident case.

related news

"We are going to transfer all the cases. We will pass the order to this effect," said the bench, comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

It was taken up as the first item by the top court, which said as both the matters have been transferred to the CBI, it would pass orders in the case later in the day after knowing the details from a responsible CBI officer.

On Wednesday, the court had taken cognisance of the rape victim's letter to the CJI and had sought a report from its secretary general why it had not been brought to his notice since July 17.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 11:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.