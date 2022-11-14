 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

SC to set up fresh bench to hear pleas of home buyers against Amrapali Group

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala was urged by a counsel for home buyers to set up a fresh bench as the matters pertaining to the Amrapali group were being heard by a bench headed by the then CJI U U Lalit, who demitted office on November 8.

Amrapali

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will constitute a fresh bench to hear the plea of home buyers seeking delivery of their homes booked with the Amprapali group.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala was urged by a counsel for home buyers to set up a fresh bench as the matters pertaining to the Amrapali group were being heard by a bench headed by the then CJI U U Lalit, who demitted office on November 8.

"I will constitute a bench," the CJI said.

The plea was mentioned by lawyer M L Lahoty, appearing for home buyers.

He said that a fresh bench was needed to be set up for hearing the grievances of home buyers.

A bench of the then CJI Lalit, since retired, and Justice Bela M Trivedi had been hearing the batch of petitions relating to the Amrapali group.