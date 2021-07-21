MARKET NEWS

SC to pronounce judgment on Airtel, Voda-Idea plea seeking recomputation of AGR dues tomorrow

While Vodafone has claimed it is about to go under, citing dues of Rs 1.8 lakh crore and sought correction of arithmetic errors, Bharti has claimed duplication, unaccounted payments, and disallowed deductions.

Moneycontrol News
July 21, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India will pronounce its judgment on the Airtel, Voda-Idea plea seeking recomputation of AGR dues on July 22, CNBC-TV18 reported.

While Vodafone has claimed it is about to go under, citing dues of Rs 1.8 lakh crore and sought correction of arithmetic errors, Bharti Airtel has claimed duplication, unaccounted payments, and disallowed deductions.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AGR case #Supreme Court
first published: Jul 21, 2021 07:07 pm

