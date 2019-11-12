App
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC to not hear Shiv Sena's hearing on November 12

A party lawyer said the Shiv Sena will file a second petition in the SC if President's rule is imposed in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court will not accord urgent hearing on November 12 itself to the petition filed by the Shiv Sena challenging the Maharashtra governor's decision of not granting it three days to submit the letter of support for government formation in the state, a party lawyer said.

The lawyer said the SC registry informed that it will "not be possible to constitute a bench today".

"The Supreme Court has asked us to mention the writ petition that we filed at 10.30 AM on Wednesday before the court," Advocate Sunil Fernandes, who filed the petition on behalf of the Shiv Sena, told PTI.

He said the fresh/second petition challenging the imposition of President's rule in the state is being readied.

"The decision on when to file it (fresh petition) will be taken tomorrow," he said.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #India #Maharahstra #Shiv Sena #Supreme Court

