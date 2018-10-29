SC to hear Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case in January 2019

The Supreme Court on Monday said the civil appeals on the Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute cases will be listed before an appropriate bench in January 2019. This was stated by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

The civil appeals arise from the Allahabad High Court judgement in the land dispute case,

The appropriate bench will fix the schedule with regard to the hearing of appeals in the case.

"We will fix the date of hearing of Ayodhya dispute case before the appropriate bench in January," the CJI said.

Earlier, a three judge bench, by a 2:1 majority, refused to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement that a mosque was not integral to Islam. The matter had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.