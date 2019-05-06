App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear Rafale review pleas and contempt petition against Rahul Gandhi together on May 10

A special bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the petitions seeking review of its December 14 verdict of last year will come up for hearing on May 10.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on May 6 said it would hear together on May 10 the pleas seeking review of its verdict on the Rafale fighter jet case and the contempt petition against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court the "chokidar chor hai" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the petitions seeking review of its December 14 verdict of last year will come up for hearing on May 10.

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, expressed surprise as to how the review pleas and the contempt petition against Gandhi were listed on different dates when it had earlier ordered that both the cases will be heard together.

"We are little perplexed that the two cases are listed on two different dates when the order was that these matters will be heard together," the bench said.

related news

Gandhi had made the contemptuous remark, "chowkidar chor hai", against Modi, which the apex court had said was wrongly attributed to it.

The top court had on April 30 given another opportunity to Gandhi for filing one more affidavit for his remark.

Though Gandhi, through his counsel, admitted that he made a mistake by wrongly attributing the remark to the Supreme Court, it observed that in the affidavit filed earlier, at one point the Congress President admitted the mistake and at one point denied making contemptuous remarks.

During Monday's brief hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan told the bench that he would argue the review pleas as well as an application seeking production of certain documents.

He said the court should allow his co-petitioner and former Union minister Arun Shourie to argue a separate application seeking perjury action against unknown government servants for allegedly misleading the court during the Rafale case hearing earlier.

Bhushan, along with Shourie and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, besides the review plea, has filed one application for perjury against the government for suppressing material information and misleading the court. In the second plea, the three have sought production of certain relevant documents by the Centre for just adjudication of the review plea.

Besides the trio, review petitions have been filed by lawyer Vineet Dhandha and AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh.

In the December 14, 2018 verdict, the apex court had said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and dismissed all the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal.

The top court had said there was no substantial evidence of commercial favouritism to any private entity.
First Published on May 6, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rafale fighter jet case #Supreme Court

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Review: Politics and death keep the ...

Karan Oberoi from A Band Of Boys arrested over rape charges

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s banter on cultural differen ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's film rolls, Karan Johar ...

Sacred Games 2: Netflix India drops teaser of Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddi ...

Happy Birthday George Clooney: Here’s a look at women he’s been wi ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra revisits her love story with husband Ni ...

Avengers: Endgame blasts past Titanic to all-time No. 2, Avatar remain ...

World Of Dance finale: The Kings from Mumbai takes the crown home!

EXCLUSIVE | Expect Dhoni to Have Some Tricks Ready for Mumbai: Kumble

IPL 2019 | Chennai Brace For Mumbai Onslaught in First Qualifier

55 Dead, 36 Injured in Tanker Truck Explosion in Niger's Capital Niame ...

SC Panel Clears CJI Ranjan Gogoi of Sexual Harassment Charges, Report ...

Cyclone Fani: How Odisha's Youth are Helping Children Connect With Fam ...

'Saw a Flash of White Light': Russian Plane Pilot, Survivors Reveal th ...

Woman with Record Size 15 Feet Gets ‘Most Beautiful Pair of Shoes’ ...

IFTDA Appeals Godrej to Build 'Raj Kapoor Museum' at RK Studios Land

Mohamed Salah Out of Liverpool's Champions League Game against Barcelo ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Overall voter turnout recorded at 31.29% in ...

The policy options before RBI in the current context

Cyclone Fani: PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of storm-ravaged ...

Anil Ambani's Reliance rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Rafale claims, says group ...

GoT season 8 episode 4 review: With two queens and a reluctant king, t ...

Closing Bell: Sensex slips 363 points, Nifty down 1% amid rising US-Ch ...

LIC Mutual Fund cautious on midcaps, betting on large banks with stron ...

Market in wait and watch mode ahead of election results, says Invesco ...

Avoid auto and metal sectors this earnings season, says Naveen Kulkarn ...

Avengers: Endgame is proof that Marvel never gave Black Widow the impo ...

EC clean chit to Modi, Shah: Abhishek Singhvi asks SC for guidelines t ...

Arvind Kejriwal's 85% quota for locals in Delhi colleges undermines In ...

India's reluctance to play greater role in Afghanistan shows Modi govt ...

Eight indicators tell us what is going wrong in Indian economy right n ...

Spanish MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo becomes youngest-ever polesitter, Mar ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: Effluents to sand mining, examining the ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to likely start selling on 17 May, OnePlus confirms HDR1 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.