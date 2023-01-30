English
    SC to hear pleas challenging state laws regulating conversions due to interfaith marriages on February 3

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST
    Supreme Court of India

    The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on February 3 a batch of pleas challenging controversial state laws regulating religious conversions due to interfaith marriages.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala noted that a transfer plea was mentioned in the morning.

    ”We can list it, issue notice and hear it together. The transfer petition will also be numbered by then. The attorney general can also examine. We will hear all on Friday,” the bench said.

    During the brief hearing, senior advocate CU Singh, appearing in the court on behalf of NGO ”Citizens for Justice and Peace” of activist Teesta Setalwad, submitted that people cannot get married due to these state laws and the situation is very grave.