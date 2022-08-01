SC to hear pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED director, other important matters

August 1: Important cases in SC

* SC to hear a batch of pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and relevant amendment in the law.

* SC to hear appeal of Spicejet against Delhi HC order asking it to deposit around Rs 243 cr as interest in connection with share-transfer dispute with ex-promoter Kalanithi Maran, and Kal Airways.

* SC to hear a batch of pleas of home buyers against real estate company Amrapali Group on various issues related to completion of stalled projects.

* SC to hear plea of former IPL head Lalit Modi relating to family property dispute with his mother Bina Modi.