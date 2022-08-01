English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    SC to hear pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED director, other important matters

    SC to hear pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED director, other important matters

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
    Supreme Court

    Supreme Court

    August 1: Important cases in SC

    * SC to hear a batch of pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and relevant amendment in the law.

    * SC to hear appeal of Spicejet against Delhi HC order asking it to deposit around Rs 243 cr as interest in connection with share-transfer dispute with ex-promoter Kalanithi Maran, and Kal Airways.

    * SC to hear a batch of pleas of home buyers against real estate company Amrapali Group on various issues related to completion of stalled projects.

    * SC to hear plea of former IPL head Lalit Modi relating to family property dispute with his mother Bina Modi.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #ED #India #SC #Supreme Court
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 10:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.