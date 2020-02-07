App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear pleas against protest at Shaheen Bagh on February 10

"We understand there is a problem and we have to see how to resolve it. We will take it up on Monday. We will be in a better position by then," a bench comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court said it would hear on February 10 the pleas against protests at Shaheen Bagh as it did not want to "influence" the Delhi assembly elections by hearing the matter on Friday. Polls in the national capital will be held on Saturday.

"We understand there is a problem and we have to see how to resolve it. We will take it up on Monday. We will be in a better position by then," a bench comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.

When an advocate appearing for one of the petitioners said that voting for Delhi election is scheduled on February 8, the bench said, "That is exactly why we are saying come on Monday. Why should we influence it?"

The bench also asked the petitioners to come prepared on Monday to argue on why the matter should not be remitted back to the Delhi High Court.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:25 am

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #India #NRC #Shaheen bagh #Supreme Court

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.