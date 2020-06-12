App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC to hear plea seeking interest waiver on loan moratoriums: Here's all you need to know

The SC on June 4 said that the economic aspect is not higher than health of the people.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court (SC) will on June 12 continue its hearing in a plea seeking interest waiver on loan EMIs postponed during the moratorium.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted a moratorium on loans instalments due between March 1 and May 31, which was later extended till August 31.

The moratorium is intended to provide borrowers some relief during the COVID-19 outbreak and consequent nationwide lockdown.

Also Read: View | Supreme Court shouldn't meddle with loan moratorium

However, the interest that is payable after the end of moratorium on EMIs postponed during the period has ruffled feathers that led to a public interest litigation being filed in the Supreme Court.

The central bank in an affidavit said that lenders may lose around Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived, which would hurt their financial viability.

The Supreme Court on June 4 criticised the RBI's response, saying that the economic aspect is not higher than health of the people.

Also Read: SC slams RBI on interest on loans in moratorium: Economic aspect not higher than health of the people

The top court on June 4 sought the finance ministry's response with regard to the public interest litigation (PIL).

The judgement in the case will also have implications for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), whose borrowers are covered under the moratorium.

NBFC borrowers might request a similar waiver if the SC rules in favour of bank's borrowers.

Former RBI Governor D Subbarao said it is not possible for lenders to waive interest during the loan moratorium period, since it will place a huge strain on them.

"They earn interest from borrowers and they have got to service the deposits. If the borrowers are not to pay interest, how are the banks to service the savers? Banks are supposed to be hard-headed, whether they are hard-hearted or not is not the question," Subbarao told CNBC-TV18 on June 4.

Uday Kotak, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, also supported RBI's view on interest waivers during the moratorium.

"If we have a situation that borrowers get moratorium, banks have an obligation to serve depositors both on principal plus interest," Kotak told CNBC-TV18.

Also Read: Interest waiver on loans in moratorium: Uday Kotak says it is unfair to seek moratorium on loans but expect full interest on deposits





First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:11 am

