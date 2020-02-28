App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear plea for transferring rape case against Swami Chinmayanand to Delhi court

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by senior advocate Collin Gonsalves, appearing for the complainant woman that the rape case be transferred to Delhi as she apprehended a threat to her life in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Chinmayanand
File image: Chinmayanand

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on March 2 the plea of complainant law student that the rape case against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand be transferred to a Delhi court from Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by senior advocate Collin Gonsalves, appearing for the complainant woman that the rape case be transferred to Delhi as she apprehended a threat to her life in Uttar Pradesh.

The bench, while agreeing to hear the matter, asked the lawyer to approach the administration for seeking protection.

Close

Gonsalves, however, said that a gunman has been given to her by the UP Police for her security.

Earlier also a plea was filed against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Chinmayanand.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 11:17 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi court #India #Supreme Court #Swami Chinmayanand

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.