Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear plea challenging appointment of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as next CJI

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked petitioner advocate R P Luthra to file the mentioning memo before the court master.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on September 26 challenging the appointment of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India.

Luthra, who mentioned the matter before the bench, said the court should fix a date for hearing as it is an urgent matter.

"You wait and see. You give the mentioning memo, we will see to it," the bench said.

In their plea, Luthra along with petitioner advocate Satyaveer Sharma said they are seeking adjudication of the question of law for which they are relying on the contents of the press conference of January 12, called by four senior judges (Justices Chelameswar (since retd), Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph) of the apex court.

The plea said the petitioners were also relying on an undated letter addressed to Chief Justice of India and circulated by the four apex court judges.

"This act of the four senior-most judges of the court was not less than a sabotage to the judicial system of the country. They tried to arouse public furore in the country in the names of certain internal differences in this court," the plea said.

It said that "the petitioners are aggrieved of the actions and omissions on the part of respondent 1 (Union of India) and respondent 2 (Chief Justice of India), which has resulted into appointment of respondent 3 (Justice Ranjan Gogoi) as the Chief Justice of India instead of reprimanding him for his illegal and anti-institutional act".

The petition said that act of Respondent 1 and Respondent 2 "is illegal and unconstitutional and also against the canons of law because the appointment on the highest post of the judiciary has been awarded to a person who is guilty of committing judicial impropriety and judicial misconduct".

The plea also sought quashing of the order of appointment of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the Chief Justice of India with effect from October 3.

On September 3, the president has appointed Justice Gogoi as the 46th Chief Justice of India. He will take oath on October 3 after incumbent Chief Justice Dipak Misra retires.

Justice Gogoi will be the first Chief Justice of India from Assam. The warrant of appointment of Justice Gogoi as Chief Justice had come in less than 10 days after Chief Justice Dipak Misra recommended his name as successor.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 09:13 pm

