SC to hear plea against CJI-designate Justice D Y Chandrachud

PTI
Nov 02, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said instead of Thursday, it will hear the petition at 12.45 pm when a lawyer mentioned the case for hearing on Thursday.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear during the day a plea seeking to restrain the senior most judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9.

Get the paper books for my brother and sister (Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself, the CJI said.

Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, will take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

first published: Nov 2, 2022 12:33 pm
